Clarksburg man arrested after delivering a heroin to confidential informant

A Clarksburg man was arrested on a drug charge after delivering heroin to a confidential informant working with the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

On July 31, Colton Kallel made arrangements to sell a confidential informant fentanyl. Kallel asked Travis Wiseman “TJ”, 34, to deliver and sell the 10 stamp bags in exchange for $115, according to a criminal complaint.

The task force said the stamp bags were branded as “Kingsman”, and they have been attributed to multiple overdoses in Harrison and surrounding counties.

Wiseman is charged with possession with intent to deliver.