Randolph County woman arrested on a drug charge

West Virginia State Police have arrested a Randolph County woman on a drug charge.

On Nov. 22 around 4:30 p.m., state police received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle along Dotsun Run Rd in Randolph County.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told an officer that a white four door vehicle had been parked for a substantial amount of time and she had watched people walk up to the vehicle for a short time and leave.

The passenger, Kimberly Swecker, 30, had marijuana, a metal pipe, needles and a digital scale in her purse, according to state police.

Swecker is charged with possession with intent to deliver.