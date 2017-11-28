Fairmont Police Department to grow thanks to DOJ grant

The Fairmont Police Department will grow in the next couple years thanks to a grant.

The department was one of only three other agencies in the state chosen by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The $250,000 grant will go towards hiring two new officers.

Police Chief Steve Shine said although new officers likely won't be on the road until 2019, they're very grateful for the funding.

"It's going to do wonders for the moral of the officers to have additional resources. It may not seem like a lot to have two officers," said Shine. "But that's two shifts that's going to have an additional person on it that's going to be able to respond to calls and take some of the burden off the officers shoulders that we have now."

Shine said the department has 33 officers now, which is 4 short what it needs.