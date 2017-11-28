City of Clarksburg honors Coach Mike Carey with a sign

The City of Clarksburg honored one of its own on Tuesday. A special ceremony was held at Jackson Square to honor WVU Head Women's Basketball Coach Mike Carey.
Carey is a Liberty High School and Salem College graduate. He has been the Head Women's Basketball Coach at WVU since 2002.
The city will place a sign in his honor on the 2nd Street parking garage.
"Everywhere I go throughout the country, I am always telling people about Clarksburg, West Virginia and how proud I am to be from Clarksburg, but also how great the people are in Clarksburg," said Coach Carey.
Carey is the winningest coach in WVU Women's Basketball history with 352 wins and counting.
