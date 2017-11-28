Man arrested, another hospitalized after shooting incident in Morgantown

One man is behind bars, and another man is in the hospital after a shooting incident Monday night in Morgantown.

Morgantown police said at about 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a "shots fired" call near the 800 block of Grand Avenue. Police searched the area and found Chance Williams, 18, on Webster Avenue. Williams had what appeared to be blood on his pants and looked like he had been in a fight, according to a press release from police.

Marquise Hicks, 23, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Witnesses reported a dark-colored vehicle in the area at the time of the shots being fired. Police located that vehicle at the hospital. The vehicle was damaged because of the apparent gunfire, according to police.

Police said Williams was uncooperative with officers and provided false information about his identity. He also reportedly headbutted an officer in the face and attempted to destroy evidence as he was being processed for gunshot residue.

Williams faces multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, trespassing, public intoxication and underage consumption of alcohol. He is awaiting arraignment.

Hicks' vehicle has been impounded and will be searched by police. Additional charges may be pending, police said.