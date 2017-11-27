Shinnston City Council discusses water project updates

Shinnston City Council has been working on an improvement water project and met on Monday to talk about updates.

The council has been working on this project for over seven years. They have already replaced some pipes but are working towards a long term solution. Water lines and pipes from Shinnston into Worthington need to be replaced and upgraded.

As of now, the $1.3 million project is over budget. Going forward, the city will select certain areas for immediate attention while leaving some projects parts unfinished.

"We're looking at what we can fund from our savings and being very cost effective. We nee to re-evaluate and just the some of the things we added over the seven years that uhh were not anticipated into the funding," said mayor Sam DeMarco.

DeMarco is hoping to award the contracts within the next few weeks.