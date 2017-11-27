CHARLESTON (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls' basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points (local teams in bold):
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. Huntington (3) -- 81 -
2. Buckhannon-Upshur (4) -- 80 -
3. Parkersburg (3) -- 71 -
4. Martinsburg -- 61 -
5. Wheeling Park -- 53 -
6. Greenbrier East -- 43 -
7. South Charleston -- 39 -
8. Parkersburg South -- 28 -
9. St. Albans -- 27 -
10. George Washington -- 18 -
Others receiving votes: Morgantown 17, Spring Valley 14, Spring Mills 9, Preston 6, Cabell Midland 3.
Class AA
1. Wyoming East (6) -- 95 -
2. Fairmont Senior (2) -- 88 -
3. Bluefield (2) -- 74 -
4. Winfield -- 66 -
5. North Marion -- 60 -
6. Lincoln -- 44 -
7. Westside -- 29 -
8. Nicholas County -- 24 -
9. Frankfort -- 18 -
10. Wayne -- 14 -
Others receiving votes: Sissonville 12, Poca 6, Bridgeport 6, Oak Glen 4, River View 4, Mingo Central 3, Robert C. Byrd 1, PikeView 1, Lewis County 1.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (7) -- 96 -
2. Wheeling Central (2) -- 84 -
3. Summers County (1) -- 72 -
4. Tucker County -- 71 -
5. Williamstown -- 63 -
6. Gilmer County -- 40 -
7. St. Marys -- 26 -
8. Charleston Catholic -- 24 -
9. Fayetteville -- 20 -
(tie)Ritchie County -- 20 -
Others receiving votes: Parkersburg Catholic 8, Magnolia 4, Midland Trail 4, Tyler Consolidated 4, Pocahontas County 3, Valley Wetzel 3, Notre Dame 2, Union Grant 2, Tolsia 2, Trinity 2.
