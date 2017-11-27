CHARLESTON (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls' basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points (local teams in bold):



Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAA

1. Huntington (3) -- 81 -

2. Buckhannon-Upshur (4) -- 80 -

3. Parkersburg (3) -- 71 -

4. Martinsburg -- 61 -

5. Wheeling Park -- 53 -

6. Greenbrier East -- 43 -

7. South Charleston -- 39 -

8. Parkersburg South -- 28 -

9. St. Albans -- 27 -

10. George Washington -- 18 -

Others receiving votes: Morgantown 17, Spring Valley 14, Spring Mills 9, Preston 6, Cabell Midland 3.





Class AA

1. Wyoming East (6) -- 95 -

2. Fairmont Senior (2) -- 88 -

3. Bluefield (2) -- 74 -

4. Winfield -- 66 -

5. North Marion -- 60 -

6. Lincoln -- 44 -

7. Westside -- 29 -

8. Nicholas County -- 24 -

9. Frankfort -- 18 -

10. Wayne -- 14 -

Others receiving votes: Sissonville 12, Poca 6, Bridgeport 6, Oak Glen 4, River View 4, Mingo Central 3, Robert C. Byrd 1, PikeView 1, Lewis County 1.





Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (7) -- 96 -

2. Wheeling Central (2) -- 84 -

3. Summers County (1) -- 72 -

4. Tucker County -- 71 -

5. Williamstown -- 63 -

6. Gilmer County -- 40 -

7. St. Marys -- 26 -

8. Charleston Catholic -- 24 -

9. Fayetteville -- 20 -

(tie)Ritchie County -- 20 -

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg Catholic 8, Magnolia 4, Midland Trail 4, Tyler Consolidated 4, Pocahontas County 3, Valley Wetzel 3, Notre Dame 2, Union Grant 2, Tolsia 2, Trinity 2.

