Congressman McKinley holds meetings away from Washington

Congressman David McKinley was in Harrison County on Monday for one of his daily meetings with various businesses, individuals or special interest groups.

The goal of these meetings is to make sure McKinley and his team are hearing the concerns of people in and around the state.

On Monday, the focus was on an upcoming town hall meeting that will outline some of the ways government can help with the opioid crisis.

“So, we’re bringing in people from SAMHSA, from DEA, the FDA, people that they can ask questions and get some direction as to how, either grants, how can we fight this epidemic that’s sweeping across West Virginia," said Mckinley.

The opioid meeting will be held at WVU next month and will be open to the public.