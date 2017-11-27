Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year" - Third Semifinal Results

Lincoln's Kobie Carpenter and Jonathan Leep won our Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week" poll in Week 9.

That play is also heading to the championship round of "Connexion of the Year" voting.

Carpenter and Leep received more than 60 percent of the vote in our third semifinal.

The championship round of voting begins Thursday. Watch the 12 SportsZone for more details.

Here are the championship finalists:

Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer - Notre Dame (Week 1)

Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano - Notre Dame (Week 8)

Kobie Carpenter to Jonathan Leep - Lincoln (Week 9)