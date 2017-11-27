Local agencies receive VOCA grants

A number of local agencies were awarded Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, grants.

The agencies that receive VOCA grants have to re-apply each year.

The funds don't come from tax payers, instead they're collected from federal criminal fines, forfeitures and assessments and penalties.

CASA of Marion County is one of the organizations that largely relies on the federal grant to maintain its operations.

"So VOCA funds are crucial in helping us support, train and recruit new volunteers. Help us make sure the children we serve have the services they need so they can heal. So their families can move forward," said Vesna Meinert, CASA of Marion County, executive director.

CASA will receive over $54,000. The Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Marion County Child Advocacy Center and HOPE, Inc. will also receive VOCA grants.