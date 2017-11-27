Prickett's Fort holds holiday tours

Christmas traditions have changed quite a bit throughout history.

During the Prickett's Fort Christmas tours you can learn about how early settlers celebrated the holiday season.

A time when a piece of imported fruit, like an orange, would be considered a great gift.

Tour guides, dressed as early settlers, take visitors through the fort and other stops along the way depicting early settler life.

"Back then it wasn't commercialized, but it was still celebrated. Probably celebrated better than what we celebrate it today. But to take away the simplicity of it is what we want people to understand," said Greg Bray, Prickett's Fort Memorial Foundation, executive director.

Prickett's Fort offers different tours throughout the year that focus on different areas of history.