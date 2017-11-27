Lewis County clerks continuing to digitize records

Work on digitizing records in one local county is continuing as the year draws to a close.



The Lewis County Circuit Clerk's office has completed its work converting its old paper records to electronic ones, thanks to grants from the state, the last of which was received by the Commission this morning.

County Clerk Cindy Rowan's office is doing the same, but she said their work still needs support from the state to finish.

"No we could not be indexing without this. We're too busy on a daily basis to take that time to index, so having that extra money to index after hours is much much nicer. We just couldn't do it without it," said Rowan.

Converting those records to an electronic format will also help save space in an already full records room in Lewis County.