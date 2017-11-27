Bonnie's Bus receives donation from local bank

A mobile mammography program got some help with its daily operational costs Monday.

First Exchange Bank presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to WVU Medicine's Bonnie's Bus in Morgantown.

The brand new bus will travel to all fifty-five counties offering breast exams to anyone, regardless of the ability to pay.

Monday's donation will cover the costs to operate the bus for one day.

"We always look for a good cause, a good place to put our money whenever we have our pink out. All of our branches participate in that," said Senior Vice President Brent Skidmore. "This year we contributed five dollars for each new account that was opened during Breast Cancer Awareness month, and this was as good as a place as any and we really appreciate the work that they do."

First Exchange Bank has six branches located in Monongalia, Marion and Wetzel counties.