Attorney General offers Cyber Monday safety tips

Cyber Monday is a great way to shop for the holiday season and get major discounts from the comfort of your own home.

But while retailers are trying to get you to take advantage of their sales, some online scammers may be trying to take advantage of you.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office sees an uptick in scamming complaints this time of year.

"Especially because during the holiday season, to give, you really see the scammers come out in full force because a disproportionate amount of money given this time of year. And that means the scammers are out working over time and can steal from you," said Morrisey.

He also said credit cards offer increased protections to dispute charges when goods or services do not arrive as promised. Debit cards aren't different from cash and come with no special protection.

Also, be wary of holiday credit card offers. Deferred interest promotions may be temporary and leave consumers with large interest payments.

It's also important to look closely at website quality, those with low quality images, spelling mistakes or URL addresses that don't match the known retailer’s website are usually red flags.

The attorney general also encourages using services like Paypal in order to keep from spreading personal information.

Lastly check for URLs that begin with 'HTTPS' while paying for online orders, this indicates a secure page.

Anyone that's been scammed while shopping should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808.