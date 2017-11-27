West Virginia Wesleyan to hold annual Christmas service

West Virginia Wesleyan College is celebrating the holidays with one of its biggest festivals, and this year is getting the community involved, too.



The College's Festival of Lessons and Carols is a Christmas tradition at Wesleyan, and this year, campus musicians will be joined by groups from Lewis and Upshur County schools and the Children's Chanticleer Choir.

Organizers said it's a way to promote the arts around the area.

"We like to collaborate with as many people as we can, Dr. James Moore has brought in schools to work with the jazz program, we're bringing in people all the time to see what we're doing and also just sort of cultivate the arts in the area.

The festival gets underway on Sunday at 4 p.m. at West Virginia Wesleyan.