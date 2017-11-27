Small Business Saturday success in Upshur County

Upshur County officials say they've had a successful Small Business Saturday, and that's a trend that's continuing so far.

Despite the deals on this Cyber Monday, the Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau says business in the area is still up after the kickoff of Small Business Saturday.

The CVB thinks people are realizing more and more the value of an active downtown.

"They see that there's a potential of losing that small downtown community atmosphere, so the whole campaign of Shop Small Saturday has really encouraged people to think of this all year round and not just around Christmastime," said CVB director Laura Meadows.

Meadows said many of the shoppers in Upshur County from the weekend also came from out of town, bringing more money to the county community.