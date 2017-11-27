Harrison County Prevention Partnership combats substance abuse

The Harrison County Prevention Partnership, which is a coalition who actively takes part in the prevention of substance abuse, held their monthly meeting Monday.

They heard presentations from Highland Hospital, who spoke about adolescent inpatient care, and from a Fairmont State University nursing student, who gave a research project on addiction statistics.

The groups coordinator, Jo Anne McNemar, talked about the their goals.

"Our goal of the Harrison County Prevention Partnership is to work together through various strategies such as information dissemination, prevention education awareness, community mobilization and we help with environmental and social policy change," McNemar said.

If you'd like to get involved, the groups next meeting is at 2 p.m. on December 15 at the Harrison County Family Resource Network Office.