Preston County Commissioners suggest projects to DOH

The Preston County Commission suggested sending a letter to the Division of Highways to develop some projects in the area Monday morning.

One of these includes the need for a passing lane in the Caddell Mountain area, which is a portion of Route 7 in Preston County that goes from the Cheat River area to Terra Alta.

Commissioners said an extra lane would help to offset the truck traffic that gets backed up on the mountain.

"It's a much needed improvement, I think people would agree. And it's probably the worst spot, the longest mountain climb between Morgantown and Oakland, Garrett County," said Dave Price, Preston County Commissioner.

The letter will ask for a provision to be made on the mountain that will allow cars to pass the trucks.