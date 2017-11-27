Celebrating Volunteers: Lucas Phillips

Giving back to the community is a way of life here in West Virginia. This month we head to Upshur County where we meet Lucas Phillips.

"I've been thinking about getting a bachelors in computer science."

Lucas Phillips,15, attends Buckhannon Upshur High School.

"I like science. It's pretty easy and I just like it in general"

He is involved in school clubs.

"I'm involved in the recycling club, we just go around and pick up recycling."

He also enjoys hanging out with his friends.

"I like to play mine craft, road blocks is one of them, it's a pretty cool game."

But when Lucas isn't walking the halls of his high school, he is volunteering countless hours to the American Red Cross, an organization he feels passionate about.

"It makes me feel very good about myself. Knowing that people needed my help doing something and I helped them solve the problem."

In July of 2016, West Virginia experienced devastating flooding. It was then Lucas knew he needed to help out.

"I was coming back from Summer Camp one day over the summer and we were listening to the radio about floods and stuff. Then, I remembered the Red Cross does that stuff."

Lucas volunteers with the biomedical division of the Red Cross.

"We deal with the blood services and when people give blood we deal with the donations and stuff."

Lucas encourages others to volunteer, and he looks forward to his future with the organization.

"I encourage them to volunteer in their community. It's not always boring it's really fun."