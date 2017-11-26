Local farmer shares benefits of buying real Christmas trees

At Quarter Pine Tree Farm it's all about keeping it real.

"Real trees provide real business for real farmers," said Farm Manager Beth Bossio.

Although keeping an artificial tree from year to year might save you some cash, Bossio said the experience of shopping for a real tree with family is priceless.

"It's something that I feel as though is getting families together, away from electronics, getting them outside in the nature and experiencing something together," she said. "We always say ,'they're going on that hunt for the perfect tree."'

For many families that hunt becomes a yearly Christmas tradition that's cherished through generations.

"Real Christmas trees bring real joy," added Bossio.

But what about the environment? Won't cutting down trees have a negative impact?

"A lot of people don't realize for farmers this is a crop. So when we plant one we're going to re-plant it with actually three," said Bossio. "So we're not going into the forest and depleting that forest we're actually going to grow it on a farm and it's going to provide business for local workers and it's something that's the best thing to do for the local economy."

From the smell, to the tradition, to the experience. Bossio said there are some things you just can't get from a box.

"The search for a Christmas tree creates an experience that can't be manufactured."