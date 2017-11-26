Bikers take part in annual Southern Harrison County Toy Run

Bikers gathered for an annual Toy Run in Harrison County on Sunday afternoon. This event makes Christmas a little brighter for children throughout the county.

Every year bikers gather at South Harrison High School to take part in the annual Toy Run. They ride to the Harrison County Courthouse to deliver new toys for children in need in the Southern Harrison County area.

"This toy run was started about 38 years ago from local bikers in the Lost Creek, West Milford area,' said Toy Run organizer Cara Hall. "They just saw there was a need for children during the holiday season. It's just a great time to gather and bring toys for those kids that just need that little extra help. Their families need help during the holiday season."

Toys go to children at Lost Creek, West Milford, and other elementary schools throughout the county.

Nearly 200 bikers took part in the run.

"It's not just Harrison County. They come from Marion County, Mon County, Taylor County. Lewis County, We have so many bikers here today from Weston, that we ride on their run and they come here to our toy run," said Hall.

A small business out of Harrison County, RG Motorsports, served as a drop off location for the toy run. The business stuffed two side by sides with donated toys for the event.

"I hope we can continue to do so. I'm a firm believer in help others that need help and it will return to you," said Mark Gricewich II of RG Motorsports.



Hundreds of toys were collected, providing a Christmas for 90 children.

It's not too late to donate to this cause, toys can be dropped off at RG Motorsports for the next few weeks.

"Stop by, drop more toys off, we will get them to whoever needs them," said Gricewich.

"We just help each other out and it's so great and such a wonderful feeling to see these bikers come out and they have the biggest hearts," Hall added.