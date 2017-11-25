DOH advises drivers of Marion County road closure

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists that County Route 17/2, Laurel Run Road, will be closed beginning Monday, November 27.
The closure, which is between Mile Posts 0.04 and 0.10, will continue until Friday, December 8.
Hours for this closure are between 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.
The road closure is for slide correction.
The DOH says there are no alternate routes.
