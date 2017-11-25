Celebration of Lights enters 10th year

A one of a kind local Christmas light display is up and running in Fairmont.

The Celebration of Lights is in its tenth year and the South Fairmont Rotary Club once again spearheaded the effort to light up 1.3 miles of road in Morris Park.

Over 20 local agencies helped with logistics, and there are 70 new displays, making a total of 420 displays throughout the park.

Organizers said they want you to bring the whole family!

“Particularly the little ones, we just had a car where those kids were so excited. We’re having a walkers’ night on November 30," said Cecily Enos of the United Way. "They’re coming out and just bring your family because it just makes you ready for Christmas, gets you in the spirit."

The Celebration of Lights is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6-10 pm until December 29.

For more information, visit the Celebration of Lights website.