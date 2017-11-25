35th annual Christmas Craft Show held in Belington

An annual holiday tradition showcased some local artists and crafters on Saturday afternoon.

The 35th Christmas Craft Show filled the Randolph Count Armory in Belington with hand crafted holiday items by local and out-of-state artists.

Ornaments, bird houses, Christmas flags, jewelry, pottery and countless other types of hand-made items were on sale.

Admission to the event is free, but donations of non-perishable food items, personal items and cleaning supplies were accepted by the Crosslines Food Pantry.

The Christmas Craft Show provided a platform for artists to show off their work and helped put West Virginians in the holiday spirit.

“The best thing is that these are all handmade products by Americans. Nothing’s imported, this is stuff that we do. West Virginians do by their own hands and their own creative practices,” said local artist "Eddie Spaghetti".

The Christmas Craft Show will continue on Saturday from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Armory.