Local church hosts toy and clothing drive

As the weather cools down, winter clothing becomes increasingly important.

Summit Park Baptist Church held its annual clothing and toy drive Saturday afternoon to support the community in keeping warm.

In addition to the winter wear, they also provided Christmas gifts.

The drive was free and didn't require any previous registration.

Organizers said they had a great turnout this year.

"We've probably had over 100 people throughout the morning coming through. Some bring their children. It's definitely filling a need throughout the community. We're blessed to be able to offer this," said Heather Whetsell, Summit Park Baptist Church youth leader.

The church is already prepared for Christmas and showed off its elaborate decorations. The church is also observing advent.