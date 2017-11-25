Community supports Morgantown businesses on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is the annual shopping holiday held the Saturday after Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year and in Morgantown many small businesses took part.

This day kicked off the holiday season for many of the small business owners.

"It's just a way to support. When you spend your money at your local downtown districts or small businesses, you spend $100, $68 dollars of that stays locally verses if you spend it over into a large box store, it does not," said Barbara Watkins, Assistant Director of Main Street Morgantown.

Main Street Morgantown supported Small Business Saturday by giving shoppers an opportunity to win downtown gift baskets valued up to $500.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus also made their way to the event to take photos with children.

"You are supporting people who actually live in your neighborhoods and they shop in these local stores too. If you shop locally it just trickles down and it's really not just supporting a business that doesn't have a face. If you go to Tanner's Alley who does leather, he actually makes those purses there so he can tell you about it," Watkins continued.

"This is sort of Santa's workshop right now. We make a lot of things right here in the store. Briefcases, handbags, luggage, just a lot of things," said Charles Mcewuen, owner of Tanner's Alley.

Mcewuen agrees that it's important to shop small.

"I think that this is a reminder for the community that the small businesses are really part of their community. Whenever they shop at businesses like mine, they are really helping to give back to the community because the majority of the money is kept right in the community," he said.

We really support a lot of small businesses," Watkins added. "Not only on small business Saturday. We encourage people to shop small all year long, because it really is important."