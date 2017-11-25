Weston business owner gives take on Small Business Saturday

A desire to work with his hands and to create.

Both aspects of what led Scott Meyer to start his own small business.

"At thirty years old I threw my hands in the air and said, 'that's kind of it. I don't want to be a mechanic, I don't want to build houses, I don't want to be a mason or a lawyer.' I wanted to live for my creative ability. And I went on a path and I've been doing just fine and dandy with it," said Meyer.

His store, West Virginia American Art Glass in Weston, offers everything from ornaments, to functional pieces, and pieces of art.

Meyer said his unique style is a big draw for local customers.

"Glass I was making was not typical of what people saw. They saw something totally different and that just kind of fed my desire to show them more," he explained.

And he has, West Virginia American Art Glass has garnered local interest, but Meyer said more can be done, and Small Business Saturday doesn't get enough support.

"In a way it does a little bit. The advertisement brings more awareness to the public, reminds them, 'hey you do have a downtown.' It's sad that it really doesn't work as well as it should."

Despite there being less support for small businesses, Meyer said he'll still be around for years to come.

"It's been three years here we've been doing just fine and dandy. A lot of people didn't think I'd last a year but surprise surprise this is where I'm going to retire and that'll be another ten years."