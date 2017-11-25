Hands-On Science Saturday held at Spark! Imagination and Science Center

Hands-On Science Saturday was held at the Spark! Imagination and Science Center in Morgantown this weekend.

The event is an opportunity for children ages five and older to take part in hands-on science activities with their parents.

Visitors explore physics, engineering, math and logic through interactive activities.

Saturday's activity was an art project with sugar skulls.

"The benefit of them being able to do something hands-on is that they are sort of in control of their learning," said Education Coordinator Tiffany Martin. "They do it at their own pace. They also sort of make those connections on their own, without somebody just saying this is how it works. Instead they get to sort of tinker with it."

The Hands-On Science Area was made possible through a grant from the Women's Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia with additional support provided by the LEGO Children's Fund.