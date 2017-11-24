Stonewall Resort lights annual Christmas tree

Stonewall Resort hosted its third annual Christmas tree lighting Friday evening.

The event took place in front of the lodge where families gathered to sing Christmas carols and count down the lighting of the 30-foot tree.

After the lighting, guests went inside for games, hot chocolate and cookies. The staff of the resort said they are excited for this time of year and what it means to families.

"We sang some Christmas carols got everyone in the holiday spirit," said front office manager April Wilson. "There were a lot of families and it's just time together and getting into that spirit for the season. I think that's really important."

More holiday festivities will take the place this weekend including a Santa visit and Sunday brunch.