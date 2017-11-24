SBA helps local entrepreneurs prepare for Small Business Saturday

It’s almost time for Small Business Saturday, which is a day to support local businesses and find unique gifts for your loved ones.

“Small businesses create such a huge impact on the local economy,” said Karen Friel, District Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Which is all the more reason the U.S. Small Business Administration encourages holiday shoppers to participate in Small Business Saturday.

“The small businesses create two out of every three net new jobs in our economy,” Friel said. “In West Virginia 99% of our workforce or employers are small businesses, so as you shop small you’re really helping support those who support our workforce.”

Several area communities are planning events, and the SBA has been helping local business owners plan for the influx in customers for months.

“We’ve been out doing training across the state,” Friel explained. “We started off in July with a kickoff Shop Small West Virginia campaign and that was just creating an awareness around shopping small and helping the small business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday. We offer trainings on marketing, customer service, leadership and sales.”

Small Business Saturday in Morgantown has been receiving some national attention this year.

Expedia named the area one of the best American towns for holiday shopping.

The company monitored social media and found that Morgantown was one of the most discussed during the holiday shopping season, meaning the community celebrates its local entrepreneurs.

“When you’re shopping small you’re really turning the dollar in your local community because those small businesses are the ones who are supporting your kids athletic events, they’re offering gifts for their local raffle and above all those small businesses are the ones offering paychecks to our family, neighbors and the community,” Friel said.

Even after the holiday shopping season the SBA is here to offer support.

“The SBA is here to help entrepreneurs and small businesses owners so we are able to help them open new businesses, to grow their existing ones and to also just thrive throughout the community,” Friel continued.

The SBA has complied a list of local Small Business Saturday events that can be found by clicking here.

It also has resources for local businesses on its website.