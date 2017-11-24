Charlotte's annual toy drive kicks off for its 6th year

One nine year old girl is on a mission to provide Christmas to children in Harrison and Marion Counties.

Charlotte Kirby, of Bridgeport, has held a toy drive for the last five years and this year is no different. She has drop off locations across Bridgeport, Clarksburg and Fairmont. She collects hundreds of toys so that families in need can shop her collection for free.

For some communities, this is the only toy drive and the need is greater than ever this year.

"I have been doing it for 6 years. I started it when I was 4 because I wanted people to be able to shop for their kids because I feel that kids should be able to have toys to play with like other kids," said Kirby.

To shop Charlotte's collection, head to Clarksburg Baptist Church on Dec. 21.

To connect with Charlotte and to find out more about her drive, click here.