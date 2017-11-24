New traffic signals off I-79 Saltwell exit almost complete

New traffic lights are being installed along WV Route 131 and the intersection of I-79.

The Division of Highways said three new signals are in place to better control the Route 131 and White Oaks entrance, the southbound I-79 on and off ramp, and the northbound I-79 on and off ramp.

The traffic lights are now in a flashing stage which the DOH said will last around seven days before the lights are fully functioning.