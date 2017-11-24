New traffic signals off I-79 Saltwell exit almost complete - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

New traffic signals off I-79 Saltwell exit almost complete

Posted: Updated:
By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Connect

New traffic lights are being installed along WV Route 131 and the intersection of I-79.

The Division of Highways said three new signals are in place to better control the Route 131 and White Oaks entrance, the southbound I-79 on and off ramp, and the northbound I-79 on and off ramp. 

The traffic lights are now in a flashing stage which the DOH said will last around seven days before the lights are fully functioning. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.