New traffic signals off I-79 Saltwell exit almost complete

New traffic lights are being installed along WV Route 131 and the intersection of I-79.
The Division of Highways said three new signals are in place to better control the Route 131 and White Oaks entrance, the southbound I-79 on and off ramp, and the northbound I-79 on and off ramp.
The traffic lights are now in a flashing stage which the DOH said will last around seven days before the lights are fully functioning.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.