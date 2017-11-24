Highland-Clarksburg Hospital receives large loan from USDA

The United States Department of Agriculture invested more than one billion dollars in 2017 to improve health care services in rural communities.

One group receiving some of that money is Highland-Clarksburg Hospital.

The hospital received a $325,000 loan which will allow them to create a new green space and pavilion for patients.

The majority of the money will be used on a new roof for one section of the hospital.

"When the hospital was first built, we have a paved area for our child and adolescents and a paved area for our adults. This will give them a green space area," said chief financial officer Shelly Giaquinto.

The green space will be equipped with a fitness trail, outdoor shelter, and provide additional recreational activities.