Salvation Army needs bell ringers and volunteers

It wouldn't be the start of the holidays without the Salvation Army's bell ringing at shopping locations everywhere.

The red kettle bells are often manned by one or two people who greet shoppers and spread holiday cheer while collecting donations for those in need.

The Salvation Army said they are in need of volunteers to ring bells because it costs them crucial dollars if they don't have enough volunteers.

"If we pay someone to stand out and ring the bell its costs us a hundred dollars a day for someone to stand there. We have to man the sites so if we don't have the volunteers we have to pay someone to do it. That is $100 dollars a day that we can put back into the community so volunteers are really need it," said captain John Sikes.

If you are interested in volunteering, call the Salvation Army at 304-622-2360.