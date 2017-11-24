UPDATE: Missing Clarksburg woman found

UPDATE (11/24/17 at 4 p.m.):

According to West Virginia State Police, Kara Studstill has been found safe.

A woman has been reported missing out of Clarksburg, according to West Virginia State Police.

Kara Studstill, 36, was last seen at the Clarksburg Mission on Monday, police said.

Studstill has brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5'5 weighing 118 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long, black leather coat, police said.

Studstill's family said she suffers from a severe mental illness and is in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on Studstill's whereabouts, contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-627-2300.