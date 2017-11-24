Weston Small Business Marketplace opens a day early - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Weston Small Business Marketplace opens a day early

By Alex Hines, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
WESTON -

While the big box stores are attracting people with plenty of sales, small businesses in Lewis County are getting a head start on their day.

The Weston Small Business Marketplace opened its doors on Black Friday for the first time this year.

The event welcomed people at St. Patrick's School's gym so vendors could take advantage of two big shopping days.

Vendors say it's a great opportunity for them to benefit from one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

"It is nice to have a place for them to do this.  It's great that they do this once a year and give us an opportunity to show and share everybody's talents," said Melissa Neely, one of the merchants selling at the marketplace.

The market continues tomorrow for Small Business Saturday from 10 to 3.

