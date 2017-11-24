Drug users aiming to quit face physical, legal challenges

Each illicit drug used in the area has specific health effects, but there's one thing that unites them all: addiction. While the choice to use drugs is up to each person to make for themselves, the decision to continue can often be taken out of their hands

"They say that when you use meth, it actually changes your brain, so they see changes in the gray-white matter in the brain, so this is not a temporary thing, this is a lifelong change that happens when you use that," said Maria Long, an emergency medical physician at St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon.

For those who do decide to quit, it's also a process that's not as simple as making a decision. The effects of many addictive drugs don't just make it harder for the brain to do without, it also begins to cause physical symptoms during withdrawal, and those can be severe.

"Your body, like I said before, will feel like it's having a lot of pain everywhere, so people describe abdominal pain vomiting, chills, shakes, sweats, diarrhea, all those sorts of things," Long said.

While the decision to quit is a good one, and can often keep people from time in jail, it can also be hard to find the resources to get help. Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy says he hopes those who need help feel that they can ask for it, even from law enforcement officers like his department.

"I would like to think anybody in this department and anybody that I know of that's in this particular field would make a concerted effort to point that person in the right direction to get them that help that they need. That's something that we don't see much of, but I would encourage anybody that is feeling that addiction, that is done with living that type of life," said Gissy.