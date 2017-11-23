Stonewall Resort welcomes Thanksgiving guests

Hundreds of people came to a local landmark to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

Stonewall Resort held its annual Thanksgiving dinner celebration on Thursday.

The Thanksgiving meal service is the single biggest day of the year for the resort, with almost 1,000 people coming to enjoy a hassle-free holiday feast.

Staff said they often have people visit from out of state year after year.

"We do have an opportunity to blend a lot of different places from Ohio and Pennsylvania. We meet in the middle for folks to spend the weekend with their family in a cottage or one of our fantastic rooms," said Stonewall Food and Beverage Director Jason Jonilonis.

The Thanksgiving meal is the first of many events to be held over the next month at Stonewall as part of what they call their season of comfort and joy.