Shinnston Turkey Trot returns for 9th year

Before loading up on turkey today, about 1000 people gathered in Shinnston for a different way to celebrate.

The 9th Annual Shinnston Turkey Trot got underway at 9 o'clock this morning.

The annual event raises money for the Harrison County 4-H clubs to help send kids to camp each year.

Organizers said they also provide supplies to help improve the camp.

"We also buy things for the whole camp, so we've also purchased a concrete ping-pong table to be kept at Jackson's Mill, so that's there year round. So anybody can enjoy that, just bring your paddle and your ping-pong balls," said organizer Stacia Talkington.

The scholarships are named after Marie Gaston, an avid supporter of 4-H in Harrison County.