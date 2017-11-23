First Responders balance work with family on holidays

While you are gathered around the dinner table with family on the holidays, a group of individuals are patrolling the community to keep you safe.

First responders take a little less traditional approach during the holidays to find balance with family.

"This is what I wanted to do with my life. This is all I ever wanted to do. I never wanted to do anything else. I was blessed to grow up in the fire service with family that was in the volunteer organizations," said Joe Bragg, firefighter first class with the Morgantown Fire Department.

Bragg has been a firefighter for over five years at the Morgantown Fire Department. Although this is his dream job, sometimes the long hours and working holidays can be tough.

"Our first duty to be a career firefighter is make sure you have something at home. I ate Thanksgiving dinner with my family yesterday and had a turkey and everything. Trying to make sure that everything is okay there because sometimes it can kind of wear on the family when you're here, especially for Christmas," said Bragg.

Being away from family comes with the territory of a career as a firefighter.

"It's still hard. I got a text message this morning, She said she loved me and she wishes I could be there, but she understands," said Bragg.

13 Morgantown firefighters were on duty in the city for Thanksgiving day. Firefighters that share a holiday shift often share a meal together.

"We're together sometimes more than we are with our own family, so having some type of meal, some type of gathering here, is important to us," said Bragg.

Working together as a team to properly cover shifts is a necessity for first responders to ensure the safety of the community.

"We know the sacrifice is worth it. If somebody calls 911, they expect us to be there. That's the part of the profession that we take on. We take it serious. Sometimes missing the family doesn't hurt so bad," said Bragg.