Wesley United Methodist Church holds 9th annual community wide Thanksgiving dinner

The Wesley United Methodist Church held their 9th Annual Community Wide Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

The first year 29 guests were served, and this year that number has grown to over 500.

Restaurants and grocery stores across the area donated many of the items used in Thursday's feast, including 120 pounds of mashed potatoes.

"When they come here, this is our house, so we want to make them feel welcome when they come here," said Karen Kelley King, organizer. "We work hard to make sure that we have good decorations, that everything looks good, so that they will know that they are cherished, whether they are homeless, or low income, whether they are seniors. It doesn't matter. When they come here we want them to know that they matter." Karen Kelley King, Organizer.

112 first responders were served on Thanksgiving, along with 95 home deliveries, and 55 to go orders.