Inmate breaks window of out van while being transported to the hospital

A prisoner is facing additional charges after an incident while being transported to a local hospital.

According to Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies, an inmate from the North Central Regional Jail was being transported to United Hospital Center when he broke out a window of the van.

Deputies responded to the incident on Route 50 Eastbound near Sun Valley and when they arrived the inmate had been apprehended by the driver of the van.

According to deputies, charges are pending against the inmate after the incident.