Clarksburg Mission volunteers serve turkey dinners

Community volunteers and staff from area charities celebrated Thanksgiving with families and residents who were hungry for a traditional turkey dinner.

The Clarksburg Mission hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner this afternoon with homemade bread and broccoli casserole.

“It’s a great opportunity to help people out and give them food that they probably wouldn’t get. Most people think its people without homes. Well, even people with homes are having problems. Their cupboards are bare themselves,” said Ken Paugh.

Mission staff member Angela Knight said she gives back to the community during Thanksgiving and food is the best way to do it.

“When I came here lots of love was shown to me and to be a part of that and giving back has really become my passion. These people held me up when I couldn’t stand up, and they loved me until I loved myself. I want to give that back to them, and a lot of time through food it opens up that connection,” said Knight.

The Mission hands out turkey baskets before the Thanksgiving dinner. This year the Mission partnered with the Salvation Army to prepare baskets for 200 area families.

More than 100 people came out for dinner and enjoy each other’s company. The next event for attendees was to head home and take a long tryptophan nap.