Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner in Randolph County

More than 35 volunteers from several church groups and local organizations gave their time on Thanksgiving to feed the community.

The Randolph County Ministerial Association hosted its annual Thanksgiving lunch, free to anyone that wanted to stop in and grab a meal. The lunch serves more than 300 community members from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the IOOF Home on the Beverly Five-lane.

“Well, we do it for the community. We thought about it several years ago. We wanted to have this for the community. We just thought it would be nice because a lot of people don't have anybody at home; they’re just by their self. We just thought it’d be a good day to have somebody come in and eat,” said Reverend Doug Lewis.

The volunteers have delivered dinners for more than 35 and were happy to have people stop in and enjoy company during the holiday.