Runners in Morgantown start day off with Turkey Trot

Runners in Morgantown took part in the annual Turkey Trot on Thursday morning.

Nearly 700 runners showed up for this holiday run to burn a few extra calories before their Thanksgiving feast.

Donations benefited the Mon County Pantry Plus Program.

Every runner at the event even received a pair of Thanksgiving themed socks.

"So, it's so much fun. I always call it our magical holiday races that we put on at Morgantown Running. Just getting everybody together the morning of a holiday. I feel like there is a buzz in the air and everybody can come together, get in their little 5K trot or walk, before the big feast," said Kelly Williams, director of marketing for Morgantown Running.

Prizes were given to the top 3 male and female finishers.

The top male and female walkers received a turkey.