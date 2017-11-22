AAA discusses gas prices for Thanksgiving travel

If you're driving for Thanksgiving, be prepared to pay a bit more at the pump.

According to AAA, gas prices are 40 cents more than this time last year.

However, gas in West Virginia is cheaper on average than Pennsylvania.

AAA recommends not filling up in a metro or city area, if possible.

"So anybody who's traveling state by state it would behoove you I would say to look at where you're going to be and look at where you are and look at the gas prices in both of those areas. For example, if you're going from West Virginia to Pennsylvania it might be a good idea to fuel up before you leave," said AAA East Central spokesman Jim Garrity.

AAA members can download an app that will find the cheapest gas near them.