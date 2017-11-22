Habitat for Humanity works to house 16 local families

Shelter is a basic human need, and Habitat for Humanity is filling that need for 16 local families.

The organization is working on the last five houses in a 16-house project in Morgantown.

Each house has a low-mortgage, is energy efficient to keep utilities low and is handicap accessible.

The houses are built mostly by volunteers.

"A lot of them are paying a lot in rent, a lot more than they can afford in rent and then their utility costs are much higher so the feedback that we get oftentimes is, 'we have an affordable mortgage, it's something that we will forever own,"' said Shawnda Cook, Mon County Habitat for Humanity executive director.

Mon County Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers, click here to learn more.