Buckhannon church to hold community Thanksgiving dinner

An Upshur County church is working to provide a happy Thanksgiving for its community.

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church is hosting a community dinner Thursday evening.

The church holds the event each year as a way to bring the community together, especially for those who don't have a family to share the holiday with.

Organizers said area businesses also turn out to support them each year.

"They're looking for different ways to help serve, so they call and say 'hey can we come down and help?' and I always say absolutely!" said Chapel Hill's Diane Kimble.

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church will open their doors at 6 p.m. for the Thanksgiving meal and wrap up by 7 p.m.