Clarksburg Mission preparing for Thanksgiving dinner

Staff at area charities are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Clarksburg Mission will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner at 1 Thursday afternoon.

The dinner is open to the community to come and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Mission staff said the meal is about more than just feeding someone's stomach, it's also about connecting with the public.

"It's not always about the food, it's just a conversation starter. It's really about connecting and getting to know what your community needs," said food service director Angela Knight.

The mission has also been preparing Thanksgiving meals to hand out ahead of time. Knight said they've sent out more than 100 more this year than last year.