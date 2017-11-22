Weston expanding Small Business Marketplace

One area city is expanding its Small Business Saturday activities this year.

The Weston Fairs and Festivals Committee is hosting its 6th annual Small Business Market and Craft Show, and this year it's even bigger.

The show will get underway at noon on Black Friday, allowing vendors to get some extra face time with area consumers.

They're also promoting brick and mortar businesses.

"We're having a small business passport. We'll probably have about 30 businesses on the passport. So they'll pick up the passport as a shopper, and when you get 60% of the marked, by going into the business, then you can go into a drawing and each of the businesses gives us a gift certificate," said Weston Mayor Julia Spelsberg.

The market is open from 12 - 5 p.m. on Black Friday, shortly before the Weston Christmas Parade, and then on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in St. Patrick's gym.